Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $91.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

