Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

