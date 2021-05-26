Comerica Bank Sells 3,857 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Franklin Street Properties worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

