Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

