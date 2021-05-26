Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

