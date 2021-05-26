Comerica Bank Acquires 46,699 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

CVE stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

