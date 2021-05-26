Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

CMCO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

