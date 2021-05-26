CoinEx Token Market Cap Reaches $50.66 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $50.66 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00078420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00946306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.61 or 0.09714086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090986 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.

