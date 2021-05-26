Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 15,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $216,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

