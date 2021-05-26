CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

