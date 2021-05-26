Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEN/A traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 182,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.