Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 7,266.7% in May

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 7,266.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCTC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

