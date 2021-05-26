Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 7,266.7% in May

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 7,266.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CCTC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Clean Coal Technologies
