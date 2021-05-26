Clair Joyce St Sells 6,568 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.