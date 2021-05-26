City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $556.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 556 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.26), with a volume of 83776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($7.04).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 536.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 485.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £281.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.65.

In related news, insider Tazim Essani bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £13,520 ($17,663.97).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

