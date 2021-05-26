Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Acquires $72,500.00 in Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $385.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

