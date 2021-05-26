Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,785. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

