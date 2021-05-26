Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Given Under Review Rating at Peel Hunt

Circassia Group (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Circassia Group alerts:

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 34.66 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Circassia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.10. The company has a market cap of £144.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 67,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.