Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) were down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 83,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 38,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

