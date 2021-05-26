Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
About Cipherloc
Featured Article: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.