Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.