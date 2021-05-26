Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $15.01. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 149 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $784.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

