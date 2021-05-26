Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEC. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NYSE XEC opened at $65.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

