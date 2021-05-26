Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEC opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

