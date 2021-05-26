Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,888 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

