Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 69,397 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,397 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average is $213.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

