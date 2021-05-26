Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 303,408 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,408 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

