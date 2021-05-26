Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

