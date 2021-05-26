Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,335 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 39.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,751,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,101,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

