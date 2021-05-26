CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 54,874 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $18.34.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,467,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

