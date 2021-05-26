Christopher Douglas Hodgson Buys 2,000 Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.26 per share, with a total value of C$32,524.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$81,312.

TSE:FIH.U traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$13.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax India from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

