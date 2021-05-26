Christopher D. Alafi Sells 1,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 379,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $40.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

