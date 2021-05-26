Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.