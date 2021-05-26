Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. 122,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,164,036. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

