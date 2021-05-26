Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

IDLB stock remained flat at $$30.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $31.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.