Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $786.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,874,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

