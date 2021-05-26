Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Down 5.8%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.69. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

