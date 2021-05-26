Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Down 5.8%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.69. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
