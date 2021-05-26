Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

