Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 783 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 229,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 402,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,935,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

