Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 321 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

