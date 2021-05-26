Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. 126,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

