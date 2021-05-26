Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 434,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

