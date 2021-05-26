Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $193.97. 15,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

