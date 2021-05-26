Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

NYSE:APD traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.48. 12,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

