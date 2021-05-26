Chardan Capital Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $11.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

