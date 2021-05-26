Cerner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 2,088 call options.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

