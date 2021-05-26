Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Announces GBX 2.10 Dividend

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) announced a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CER opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £224.30 million and a P/E ratio of 84.15. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 600.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 449.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Cerillion news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

