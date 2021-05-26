Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236 million-$240 million.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,528. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.