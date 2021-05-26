Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

