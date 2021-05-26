Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.42. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 13,937 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

