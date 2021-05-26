Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.42. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 13,937 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
