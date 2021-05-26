CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.10). 167,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 208,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.57 million and a PE ratio of -28.03.

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.