Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.